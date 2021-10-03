Several civilians killed in massive blast near mosque in Kabul

By WCE 3
Representative image

Kabul: Several people were killed while others were injured due to a massive blast near the entrance of the large Eid Gah Mosque in Kabul today.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said that a number of civilians died in the explosion outside a mosque in the Afghan capital.

A spokesman from the interior ministry, Qari Sayed Khosti, told AFP: “Our initial information shows two civilians were killed and three wounded in the blast.”

The blast took place reportedly during a prayer ceremony for Mujahid’s mother, who died last week. All people and friends were attending the prayer ceremony.

You might also like
World

World

NZ imposes new vaccination requirement for non-citizen travellers

World

Environmental activists block private airport in UK

World

Global Covid deaths hits 5 million as Delta Variant ravages world

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.