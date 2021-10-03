Several civilians killed in massive blast near mosque in Kabul

Kabul: Several people were killed while others were injured due to a massive blast near the entrance of the large Eid Gah Mosque in Kabul today.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said that a number of civilians died in the explosion outside a mosque in the Afghan capital.

A spokesman from the interior ministry, Qari Sayed Khosti, told AFP: “Our initial information shows two civilians were killed and three wounded in the blast.”

The blast took place reportedly during a prayer ceremony for Mujahid’s mother, who died last week. All people and friends were attending the prayer ceremony.