Seven civilians were killed and six others injured as roadside bomb strikes bus in Afghanistan

Seven civilians were killed and six others injured on Tuesday as a roadside bomb struck a bus of government employees in Mazar-i-Sharif, the capital of Afghanistan.

World
By IANS 0
bomb strikes bus in Afghanistan

Kabul:  Seven civilians were killed and six others injured on Tuesday as a roadside bomb struck a bus of government employees in Mazar-i-Sharif, the capital of Afghanistan’s Balkh province, a police spokesman said.

It was a roadside bomb that struck the bus of the employees of Petroleum Directorate of Hiratan border town at 7.30 a.m. in Police District 3 of Mazar-i-Sharif city, leaving seven dead and six others injured,” Xinhua news agency quoted the spokesman as saying.

The employees were going to their workplace when the incident occurred, the official said.

Related News

33 people were killed due to a landslide in Colombia

Ukraine has been hit by 8th wave of Russian strikes

Australian Prime Minister tests positive for Covid

5.2-magnitude earthquake jolted Dhaka on Monday

Without providing more details, the official said that an investigation had been initiated into the incident.

Meanwhile, witnesses have said that the number of casualties could be higher than reported.

No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the blast.

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.