Seven blasts reported in Dubai in 20 minutes

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Dubai: According to multiple video clips and accounts posted by eyewitnesses on social media, a cluster of seven blasts occurred in different areas of Dubai for a span of roughly 20 minutes.

The series of blasts come following a major increase in Middle Eastern tensions amid continued friction with Iran, though the cause of the explosion, and their scale, have yet to be addressed by official statements.

Images have since emerged online that seem to be of a significant number of glowing fireballs and vast clouds of smoke.

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People responding to the scene said a number of high-powered explosions happened in close proximity while the response was under way.

The validity of all footage has not yet been confirmed.