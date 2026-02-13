‘Set to form government’, says BNP as projected results show Rahman’s win

Advertisement

Dhaka: The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) on Friday said that it is set to form the government as vote counting is underway for the 13th parliamentary elections in the country.

In a post on X, the BNP Media cell said in the early hours of Friday, “The Bangladesh Nationalist Party-BNP is set to form the government after winning the majority of seats.”

Soon after, the US Ambassador to Bangladesh, Brent T Christensen in a post on X on Friday extended wishes to Bangladesh on the successful elections and congratulated the BNP Chairperson.

Christenson said, “Congratulations to the people of Bangladesh on a successful election and to the Bangladesh Nationalist Party and Tarique Rahman on your historic victory. The United States looks forward to working with you to realize shared goals of prosperity and security for both our countries.”

Local media reports project BNP securing a historic win in the elections.

According to the Daily Star, the vote count for 194 constituencies has been completed, while 105 remain.

Of the 299 seats, the Daily Star said that BNP and its allies have secured 149 seats, followed by Jamaat and its allies with 39.

As the vote counting process is underway, the projected voting results show BNP leading in 151 constituencies in the country’s 13th parliamentary elections, as reported by the Dhaka Tribune.

According to the Dhaka Tribune, early morning vote counting showed BNP winning 151 constituencies so far. It further mentioned that the initial trends indicated Jamaat-e-Islami would emerge as the main opposition, securing 43 seats.

Despite these early outcomes, the vote counting process is still underway, and official results have yet to be declared.

These preliminary figures suggest a significant shift in Bangladesh’s political landscape, with the BNP alliance expected to surpass the halfway mark needed to form the government.

The BNP’s chairman, Tarique Rahman, has requested that the celebration of this victory be postponed out of respect for the passing of his mother, Khaleda Zia, before the election. Therefore, they have called for prayers for Khaleda Zia after the Friday congregational prayer.

Rahman has been unofficially declared elected from the Bogura-6 (Sadar) constituency after securing a decisive victory over his nearest rival, as per the Daily Star.

According to results announced by the office of the District Returning Officer and Deputy Commissioner Md Taufiqur Rahman, tallies from 150 polling centres have been completed. The constituency has a total of 151 voting centres, including postal ballots.