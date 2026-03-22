Senior Hamas financial operative Walid Muhammad Dib eliminated in Lebanon, says IDF

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Tel Aviv: The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) on Sunday said it had eliminated a senior financial operative of Hamas in Lebanon, Walid Muhammad Dib.

In a post on X, the IDF said Dib was a senior official in Hamas’ financial network operating in Lebanon and played a key role in transferring funds for the group’s activities across multiple regions.

” ELIMINATED: Walid Muhammad Dib, a senior official in Hamas’ financial array in Lebanon. Dib operated under Hamas’ central financial ministry, transferring funds to depts. in Judea & Samaria, Lebanon and additional countries, as well as recruiting terror operatives from Syria and Lebanon,” the X post read.

Earlier on Friday, at least 20 people were killed and 57 others injured in Israeli attacks across Lebanon, Al Jazeera reported, citing the country’s Disaster Risk Management Unit.

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The latest fatalities had pushed the total death toll from Israeli strikes since March 2 to 1,021, as per figures released by the National News Agency. The number of injured had climbed to 2,641, while over 134,600 people have been displaced and are currently sheltering in relief centres, as per Al Jazeera.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah claimed responsibility for a series of retaliatory attacks targeting Israeli positions. The group said it had carried out a drone strike on Israeli troops in the north, using what it described as a “swarm” of unmanned aerial vehicles near the town of Maroun al-Ras, Al Jazeera reported.

According to Al Jazeera, Hezbollah also reported launching missiles toward Nahariya, stating that the strike was in line with an earlier evacuation warning issued by the group.

(Source: ANI)

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