Senegal: 3 dead in robbery of currency exchange office

At least three people were killed while several were injured in a robbery at currency exchange office at the central market.

By IANS
Dakar: Three people were killed and several injured in an attempted robbery of a currency exchange office at the central market in Mbour, the Senegalese News Agency reported.

The manager of the exchange office is among those killed by the robber, who was armed with a firearm, Xinhua news agency reported.

The latter, aged 37, was finally arrested by the police.

