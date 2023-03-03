Seismologist who had predicted Turkey quake issues warning for March 1st week, watch

The Dutch seismologist Frank Hoogerbeets, who got overnight popularity as he had predicted about the disastrous Turkey and Syria earthquake beforehand, has issues new warning. He took to YouTube and issued a warning wherein he claimed that “the first week of March is going to be extremely critical.”

EARTHQUAKE WARNING A convergence of critical planetary geometry around 2 and 5 March may result in large to very large seismic activity, possibly even a mega-thrust earthquake around 3-4 March and/or 6-7 March.https://t.co/tBZjLek4Qj — SSGEOS (@ssgeos) February 27, 2023

“A convergence of critical planetary geometry around March 2 and 5 may result in large to very large seismic activity, possibly even a mega-thrust earthquake around March 3 and 4 and/or March 6 and 7,” said Hoogerbeats in the YouTube video who bases his predictions on celestial body motions.

“I’m not exaggerating. I’m not trying to create fear. This is a warning,” also said the scientist.

