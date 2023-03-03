Seismologist who had predicted Turkey quake issues warning for March 1st week, watch

World
By Himanshu 0
Seismologist who had predicted Turkey quake

The Dutch seismologist Frank Hoogerbeets, who got overnight popularity as he had predicted about the disastrous Turkey and Syria earthquake beforehand, has issues new warning. He took to YouTube and issued a warning wherein he claimed that “the first week of March is going to be extremely critical.”

“A convergence of critical planetary geometry around March 2 and 5 may result in large to very large seismic activity, possibly even a mega-thrust earthquake around March 3 and 4 and/or March 6 and 7,” said Hoogerbeats in the YouTube video who bases his predictions on celestial body motions.

“I’m not exaggerating. I’m not trying to create fear. This is a warning,” also said the scientist.

Watch the video here:

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.