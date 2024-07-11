Saudi plane catches fire while landing at Peshawar airport, all crew evacuated safely

Peshawar: A Saudi Airlines plane from Riyadh on Thursday caught fire at Pakistan’s Peshawar airport while landing.

According to the statement released by the airline, the flight was flying with 276 passengers and 21 crew members from Riyadh to Peshawar on flight SV792, experienced smoke emanating from one of the tyres during landing at Peshawar International Airport in Pakistan. No casualties were reported, and all crew and passengers were safely evacuated.

According to CAA spokesperson Saifullah, air traffic controllers observed smoke and sparks coming from the left-hand side landing gear of the aircraft during landing and promptly alerted the pilots and rescue teams.

On being informed about the incident, the fire tenders acted swiftly and effectively to contain the fire in the landing gear, preventing a potentially serious incident,” Saifullah commented. “All 276 passengers and 21 crew members were safely evacuated using an inflatable slide.”

Saudia currently operates 54 weekly flights connecting seven destinations in India, including Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad.