Satyanjal Pandey assumes charge as India’s new Charge d’Affaires in Islamabad

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Islamabad: Dr Satyanjal Pandey assumed charge as the Charge d’Affaires of the High Commission of India in Islamabad on August 1, according to the Indian High Commission in Pakistan.

In a post on X on Monday, the High Commission said, “Dr. Satyanjal Pandey @DrSatyanjal assumed charge of Charge d’ Affaires in High Commission of India, Islamabad on 01 August 2026.”

Pandey succeeds Geetika Srivastava, who had earlier served as the Charge d’Affaires at the High Commission of India in Islamabad.

Pandey had earlier served as the Deputy High Commissioner of India in Sri Lanka, a position he assumed in August 2023.

According to his official LinkedIn profile, Pandey has been associated with the Ministry of External Affairs since September 2008.

His profile also states that he served as Regional Passport Officer in the Greater Delhi area and was previously a resident at GGS Hospital in Delhi. He studied at King George’s Medical College in Lucknow from 1999 to 2005.

The development comes at a time when Pakistan has indicated that it will extend an invitation to India for the 2027 Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit, saying it is obligated to invite all member states in its capacity as the host of the summit.

The remarks were made by Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi during the weekly media briefing on July 30 when asked whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be invited to the SCO Summit, which Pakistan is scheduled to host in 2027.

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Responding to the question, Andrabi said all SCO member states would receive invitations in accordance with the organisation’s procedures.

“As regards the SCO Summit, yes, all member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation will be invited at the level of the Heads of State or Government, should they wish to attend at the level of the Head of Government. So yes, invitations will obviously be extended, and this is an obligation on the part of Pakistan as the host,” Andrabi said.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) comprises ten member states spanning nearly 36 million square kilometres and is home to more than 3.4 billion people.

Dr Satyanjal Pandey takes charge in Islamabad at a time when India-Pakistan relations remain strained, with diplomatic engagement between the two countries continuing to face significant challenges, especially when considering the conflict related to the Indus Water Treaty.

Earlier on July 24, turning to comments made by Pakistan at the ASEAN forum regarding the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), the MEA spokesperson reiterated New Delhi’s firm stance.

“The ASEAN forum was utilised by Pakistan to make certain remarks. We have issued categorical rejections of the issues raised through our press release,” Jaiswal said, maintaining that India’s position on the pact remains unchanged.

“The Indus Waters Treaty remains in abeyance until Pakistan irrevocably and credibly abjures its support for cross-border terrorism,” he stressed.

(Source: ANI)

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