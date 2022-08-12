Salman Rushdie attacked onstage at NY event
Salman Rushdie attacked onstage at NY event, condition not known

New York: Controversial author Salman Rushdie, whose ‘The Satanic Verses’ led to death threats against him for blasphemy, was attacked while participating in an event in New York state, media reports said.

His condition was not known.

India-born Rushdie, 75, was speaking at an event of the Chautauqua Institution when a man ran onto the stage and either punched or stabbed him, the BBC reported citing eyewitnesses.

According to reports, amid gasps of horror from the audience, a few people ran onstage and managed to restrain the assailant, while others rushed to the aid of the author who had collapsed on the stage.

