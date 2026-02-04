Saif al-Islam, son of ex-Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi killed

Advertisement

Tripoli (Libya): Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, the son of the slain Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, was reportedly killed on Tuesday (local time) in an armed attack in western Libya.

The 53-year-old died in Zintan town, located 136 kilometres southwest of Tripoli. The exact circumstances surrounding his death remain unclear.

The attackers allegedly disabled surveillance cameras before a “direct armed confrontation” took place, leading to Saif al-Islam’s death.

The political team has urged the Libyan judiciary and the international community to investigate the attack, identify the perpetrators, and hold accountable those who “masterminded” the operation.

Saif al-Islam Gaddafi had remained a prominent and polarising figure in Libya since the 2011 NATO-backed uprising that ended his father’s rule.

Born in June 1972 in Tripoli, Seif al-Islam was known as the reform-inclined face of the Gaddafi regime. With a PhD from the London School of Economics.