Russian President Putin departs from New Delhi after attending 18th BRICS Summit

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New Delhi: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday departed from New Delhi after attending the two-day BRICS Summit under India’s chairship.

During the Summit, Putin attended the two BRICS Sessions and witnessed the Bharat Innovates exhibition at Bharat Mandapam.

He also addressed the Leaders’ Session of the BRICS Business Forum in the national capital, where he lashed out at Western nations for turning trade and diplomatic pressure into state-level interference.

Putin revealed that Russia has been hit with over 30,000 sanctions, more than double the total restrictions slapped on all other countries in the world combined, as he condemned global economic coercion and “ugly” competitive tactics.

“More than 30,000 sanctions have been slapped on Russia, which is twice as much as the number of all sanctions against all other countries of the world combined,” the Russian President said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vladimir Putin also held a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the Summit and discussed closer trade ties, including implementation of the Programme for Economic Cooperation 2030, as well as cooperation in infrastructure, energy, technology, defence and culture.

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They had earlier met on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Bishkek on August 31.

“Delighted to meet President Putin in Delhi, less than two weeks after our meeting in Bishkek. During today’s meeting, we talked about closer trade ties, including implementation of the Programme for Economic Cooperation 2030. Cooperation in areas like infrastructure, energy, technology, defence, culture and more. India’s efforts during our BRICS Presidency aimed at furthering the welfare of our planet,” PM Modi said in a post on X.

According to the MEA, they also exchanged views on key regional and global issues of mutual interest, including conflicts in West Asia and the Black Sea region, which have affected maritime trade and the safety and security of Indian seafarers.

PM Modi reiterated that dialogue and diplomacy remain the way forward in resolving conflicts and said India stands ready to assist in peace efforts.

Earlier today, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Abiy Ahmed Ali, also departed from New Delhi.

(ANI)