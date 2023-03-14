Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Russian jet collides with US drone over Black Sea: reports

World
By Himanshu 0
Russian jet collides with US drone
Photo credit: IANS

New Delhi: A Russian jet reportedly collided with a drone of the United States over the Black Sea. News Agency ANI tweeted about it citing reports by AFP which cited the US military for this.

“Russian jet collides with US drone over Black Sea, reports AFP citing US military,” tweeted ANI.

Take a look

Heavy contingent of police reaches Imran’s residence to arrest…

Cyclone Freddy kills 99 in Malawi, rescue mission underway

A Russian Su-27 fighter jet intercepted and struck the propeller of a U.S. military MQ-9 “Reaper” surveillance drone on Tuesday, causing it to crash into the Black Sea in an incident condemned as “unsafe” by the US military: Reuters, ANI informed in another tweet.

Further reports awaited.

Himanshu 4254 news

Himanshu Guru is a senior sub-editor & journalist based in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. He has worked for both print & online media.

You might also like
World

UK varsity launches scholarship for Indian students: Details

World

22 Islamic militants killed in operation in Iraq

World

US man sheds 165 kg after doctor said he was a “ticking time bomb”

World

India-born Rajesh Agrawal to lead London trade mission to India

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7