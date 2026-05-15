Russian FM Lavrov champions “privileged” India ties in defence and space, blames “western interference” for global instability

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New Delhi : Intensifying the footprint of their “privileged strategic partnership,” Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Friday revealed that Moscow and New Delhi have engaged in “detailed discussions” spanning the high-stakes sectors of defence manufacturing, space exploration, and fertiliser cooperation.

Addressing a press conference in the capital following the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, Lavrov underscored the depth of the diplomatic engagement, noting that he held an extended dialogue with PM Modi and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. These deliberations, he noted, were anchored in the foundational agreements established during the India-Russia summit held in New Delhi last December between Russian President Vladimir Putin and PM Modi.

“During the talks with the Foreign Minister of India, S. Jaishankar, and during a lengthy reception and conversation with the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, we discussed the key areas of our privileged strategic partnership,” Lavrov stated.

The Russian Foreign Minister confirmed that the roadmap for the future includes the joint production of weapons and intensified collaboration in the space sector, alongside critical efforts to stabilise the supply of fertilisers.

With an eye on insulating the bilateral bond from external geopolitical shocks, Lavrov emphasised that both nations are working to “improve the mechanisms of cooperation” to ensure their economic ties remain resilient against “negative, unfriendly pressure from third countries.”

Energy security remained a focal point of the briefing, with Lavrov noting that the Kremlin remains responsive to New Delhi’s energy demands.

“Our Indian counterparts always receive a positive answer to their requests for supplying more energy,” he said, further remarking that “it is no secret that Russian oil supplies to India have increased.”

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Turning his attention to the global stage, Lavrov launched a sharp critique of “Western interference in the domestic affairs of several countries,” which he blamed for the current instability across West Asia and North Africa.

Describing the region as a “yarnball of contradiction,” he attributed the escalating tensions in Iran, Syria, Yemen, and the Palestinian territories to the “flagrant interference of Western countries.”

He claimed these disruptions were rooted in “the coup d’etats that we have been observing for the last 15 years, starting with the so-called Arab Spring,” and noted that Russia “extends solidarity with Cuba.”

In a significant nod to India’s rising diplomatic stature, Lavrov suggested that New Delhi’s “vast diplomatic experience and international standing” make it a prime candidate to mediate the friction between Iran and the United States.

This sentiment of diplomacy was echoed by PM Modi during their meeting on Thursday, where the Prime Minister reiterated India’s steadfast support for the “peaceful resolution of conflicts” regarding the ongoing crises in Ukraine and West Asia.

The Prime Minister’s Office later confirmed that the leaders reviewed the trajectory of bilateral progress since the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit while exchanging perspectives on the shifting geopolitical landscape.

(ANI)

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