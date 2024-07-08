Russian devotees sing bhajans outside hotel where PM Modi to arrive, watch

New Delhi: Russian devotees were seen singing bhajans outside the hotel where PM Narendra Modi is scheduled to arrive. The video has gone viral on social media while it has earned praise.

As we can see in the video, Russian devotees are singing ‘Hare Krishna Hare Rama’ to the live music played through mridang and other musical instruments. It was also seen that a few Russian women including a little girl, danced in Indian attire, danced to the bhajan they were singing.

It is to be noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Moscow late Monday afternoon, kicking off a two-day visit to Russia — his first to the country since 2019 and first to its capital after 2015.

He spotlighted that the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia has advanced over the past 10 years, including in the areas of energy, security, trade, investment, health, education, culture, tourism and people-to-people exchanges.

Watch the video here: