Russia-Ukraine War: Live Updates | At least 7 killed, 9 wounded by Russian shelling

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a “military operation” in Ukraine on Thursday. He announced to protect the Donbas, the separatist-held region in eastern Ukraine.

UPDATES: Asked to carry cash, hoard ration, not to go out, say Indian students in Ukraine

UPDATES: Ukraine Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov says anyone who is ready and able to hold a weapon can join the ranks of the Territorial Defence Forces

UPDATES: President Putin is responsible for bringing war back to Europe. In these dark hours, EU stands together with Ukraine & its people. What we’re facing is an unprecedented act of aggression by Russian leadership against a sovereign, independent country: European Commission President

Russia’s target is not just Donbass, the target is not just Ukraine, the target is stability in Europe and the whole international rules-based order. For that, we will hold Russia accountable: Ursula von der Leyen, President of European Commission

UPDATES: MEA control room in Delhi being expanded and made operational on a 24×7 basis to assist the students and other Indian nationals in Ukraine, amid

UPDATES: Russian-backed separatists say they now control two towns in the Luhansk region of Ukraine

UPDATES: Ukraine says at least 7 killed, 9 wounded by Russian shelling

UPDATES: US embassy announces security alert for US nationals in Ukraine following Russian President Putin declaring ‘military operation’ there. “US citizens in Ukraine are advised to shelter in place and take necessary action.”

UPDATES: Russia destroys Ukraine airbases and air defences

UPDATES: India warns of ‘major crisis’ as Russia starts ‘special military operations’ in Ukraine

UPDATES: Delhi: MoS MEA Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, on being asked about the Ukraine Russia Crisis, said, “India’s stand is neutral & we hope for a peaceful solution.”

UPDATES: Ukraine military says five Russian planes and a Russian helicopter were shot down in Luhansk region

UPDATES: UK, allies will respond decisively, says Boris Johnson after Putin announces military action in Ukraine

UPDATES: Russia-Ukraine situation in danger of spiralling into major crisis, says India at UNSC

UPDATES: Russia closes airspace on borders with Ukraine, Belarus

UPDATES: Ukraine will defend itself and will win. Putin has just launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Peaceful Ukrainian cities are under strikes. This is a war of aggression. The world can and must stop Putin. The time to act is now: Ukraine Foreign Minister

UPDATES: Air India flight AI1947 is coming back to Delhi due to NOTAM (Notice to Air Missions) at, Kyiv, Ukraine.

UPDATES: Explosions heard in the eastern port city of Mariupol, shortly after Russia announced an operation to “demilitarise” the country: AFP

UPDATES: Ukraine has now been designated a ‘No Fly Zone’.