Russia thwarted Ukrainian drone attacks targeting Moscow, other regions

Moscow: Russia’s air defence forces thwarted Ukraine’s overnight drone attacks targeting Moscow and several other Russian regions, officials said on Sunday.

“The air defence forces of the Ministry of Defence in the urban district of Podolsk repelled an attack by a drone flying to Moscow. According to preliminary data, there is no damage or casualties at the site of the fall of the debris. Emergency services specialists are working at the scene,” Moscow’s Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said in a post on Telegram.

Later in separate posts, he said that the air defence shot down two drones flying toward Moscow.

“An attempt by the Kyiv regime to carry out a terrorist attack using UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles) in the Bryansk region has been thwarted,” Alexander Bogomaz, the region’s governor, said in a post on Telegram.

“An unmanned aircraft of the aircraft type was detected and destroyed by the air defence forces of the Russian Defence Ministry. There are no casualties or damage. Operational and emergency services are working on the scene,” he added.

According to Bogomaz, the Russian air defence forces detected and destroyed 12 unmanned aircraft-type aerial vehicles within an hour. Later, he said the air defence units destroyed another 12 aircraft-type UAVs.

There were no injuries or damage as a result of any of the attacks, according to preliminary information, the officials said.

