Russia starts production of Covid 19 vaccine Sputnik V

Bhubaneswar: Russia has started production of Sputnik V – world’s first registered Covid-19 vaccine, reports RT Russia News.

The report said: “The Russian Health Ministry announced on Saturday that production of the world’s first registered coronavirus vaccine has begun. It’s been named ‘Sputnik V’ after the famed space satellite, launched by Moscow in 1957.”

The world’s first registered vaccine against the novel coronavirus was announced by President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday during an online meeting with government officials.

The vaccine, named Sputnik V, was developed by the Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology, alongside the Russian Direct Investment Fund.

Russia plans to produce at least five million doses of the vaccine a month from December through January, according to Alexander Gintsburg, director of the Gamaleya National Research Center.

So far, Russia has tallied a total of 902,701 COVID-19 cases, including 15,260 deaths and 710,298 recoveries.

(With inputs from IANS)