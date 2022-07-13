Russia registers first monkeypox case

By IANS
monkeypox.(photo:Twitter)

Moscow: Russia has registered its first confirmed case of monkeypox, Rospotrebnadzor, the country’s consumer rights and human well-being watchdog, said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Russia has confirmed its first case of monkeypox. A youth, who had returned to Russia after a trip from European countries, turned to medical treatment because of a characteristic rash,” it added.

The patient has been isolated and is under medical supervision with mild symptoms but no life-threatening risks, Xinhua news agency reported.

The watchdog said that the situation is under strict control and the possibility of further spreading of the infection has been stopped.

