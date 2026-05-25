Russia launches massive drone and missile attack on Ukraine

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New Delhi: Russia launched one of its largest aerial attacks of the war on Ukraine overnight, targeting Kyiv and surrounding regions with hundreds of drones and missiles in a massive bombardment.

According to Ukrainian officials, Russia fired nearly 600 drones along with around 90 missiles during the attack. At least four people were reported killed, while more than 80 others sustained injuries as explosions and air raid sirens echoed across several parts of the country.

The assault reportedly damaged residential buildings, infrastructure, and public facilities in and around Kyiv. Emergency crews were deployed to rescue civilians and clear debris following the strikes.

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Reports also claimed that Russia used an Oreshnik hypersonic missile during the operation. The missile is believed to be nuclear-capable and designed to evade air defence systems, raising fresh concerns over the escalating intensity of the conflict.

Ukrainian air defence forces said they intercepted a large number of incoming aerial threats, though several missiles and drones managed to hit their targets. The latest attack marks another major escalation in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, which has continued for more than four years.