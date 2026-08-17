Russia hits Lakshmi Mittal’s steel plant in Ukraine, 2 killed

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Moscow: Two people were killed and 14 others were injured after a Russian missile and drone barrage on Ukraine’s Kryvyi Rih, the hometown of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has hit the ArcelorMittal steel plant and forced a partial halt to production after damaging core energy and blast-furnace operations.

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih said the strike damaged facilities linked to its power generation and blast furnace operations, forcing the company to partially halt production. The global steel group founded by billionaire Lakshmi Mittal.

The attack targeted Kryvyi Rih during a wider wave of Russian missile and drone strikes across Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said two people were killed and 14 wounded at the ArcelorMittal facility. The company confirmed that the strike affected important parts of its industrial infrastructure. Damage to the power generation and blast furnace sectors disrupted production operations at the plant.

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ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih is the country’s largest steel producer and has continued operating at reduced levels during the war. ArcelorMittal’s own reporting says the Kryvyi Rih business has experienced periods of suspension and production ramp-up since Russia’s full-scale invasion began in 2022.

For ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih, the immediate priority remains assessing the damage and restoring affected production facilities, while authorities continue investigating the latest attack.

(With inputs from AFP)