Russia doesn't want to end war: Volodymyr Zelenskyy

By IANS
Zelensky to withdraw from peace negotiations with Russia
Image credit- IANS

Kiev: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday said that Russia started a war and does not want to end it, whereas Ukraine is defending its own land and fighting for peace.

Ukrainian President Zelensky published several photos of Ukrainian forces, and posted, “This is a war in Ukraine that Russia started, that Russia continues and that Russia does not want to end. Ukraine defends its own land, its sovereignty, its territory. Ukraine is fighting for peace.”

He added that this is a cruel paradox of the 21st century, and it is a reality for Ukrainians, Ukrinform reported.

Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24. Russia has been shelling and bombing Ukrainian cities and villages since then.

(IANS)

