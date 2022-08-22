Russia detains IS bomber plotting terror attack in India

By Abhilasha 55 0

Moscow: Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said that it has detained an Islamic State (IS) suicide bomber who was plotting a terror attack in India, the media reported.

In a statement, the FSB said that the IS terrorist was plotting the “attack against a member of India’s elite leadership”, reports Sputnik News Agency.

It further said the alleged suicide bomber was identified as “a native of a country in the Central Asian region, who planned to commit a terrorist act by blowing himself up against one of the representatives of the ruling circles of India”.

The FSB claimed that the terrorist was recruited by an IS leader in Turkey this year.

The IS is banned in Russia.

You might also like
World

Court grants Imran Khan protective bail till Thursday in terror case

World

For First Time, Monkeypox reported in a minor in New-York

World

FIR lodged against Imran Khan over threats hurled at police, judiciary and…

World

20 die as heavy flooding hits Afghan’s province

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.