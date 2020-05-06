COVID-19 origin
Photo: IANS

Russia bans online videos about ‘man-made’ origin of COVID-19

By IANS

Moscow: The Russian Prosecutor General’s Office on Wednesday asked the country’s communications watchdog to block online videos alleging that COVID-19 is a man-made bio-weapon.

The office said in a statement that it has discovered videos posted on the VK social network and YouTube alleging that the coronavirus is a genetically modified biological weapon, Xinhua news agency reported.

These materials contain “inaccurate” socially significant information that poses a threat to people’s life and health, and that violates public order and safety, the statement said.

It said that the World Health Organisation, the Russian government, or other official Russian authorities have never confirmed information about the artificial origin of COVID-19.

You might also like
World

Italian researchers claims to develope world’s first Covid-19 vaccine

World

Mink are latest animals to contract COVID-19

World

Fauci dismisses theory coronavirus originated in Chinese lab

World

Singaporean man rescued in Fiji after 2 months at sea

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.