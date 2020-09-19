Glenmark Pharmaceuticals starts clinical trials on Favipiravir for covid patients in india
Representational image

Russia Approves First Covid-19 Prescription Drug For Sale In Pharmacies

By KalingaTV Bureau

Russia: In another bereakthrough for Russia, it’s drug company R-Pharm has got the approval to use its first prescription drug ‘Coronavir’ for treatment of outpatients with mild to moderate COVID-19 infections.

The antiviral drug could be rolled out to pharmacies in the country as soon as next week, officials said on Friday.

Coronavir is manufactured at R-Pharm’s Yaroslavl unit which is situated about 300 km (186 miles) northeast of Moscow. The company said, it received approval for Coronavir after Phase III clinical trials involving 168 patients with Covid-19.

The Coronavir was approved to treat COVID-19 patients in Hospitals in July.

The approval of Coronavir was followed by the approval of another Russian COVID-19 drug, Avifavir in May. Both Coronavir and Avifavir is based on the Japanese drug ‘favipiravir’.

Trials to test it against Covid-19 are ongoing around the world. Results of a Japanese study in July were inconclusive.

