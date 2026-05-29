Rubio to meet Pakistan FM Dar in Washington amid renewed momentum in US-Iran deal

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Washington DC : US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is set to meet Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar in Washington, DC on Friday (local time). This occurs amidst negotiations regarding the US-Iran deal.

According to the daily schedule released by the US Department of State, it stated, “10:00 a.m. (local time) Secretary Rubio meets with Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar at the Department of State.” The timing coincides with recent developments. These developments stem from the ongoing US-Iran deal.

The meeting comes as US Vice President JD Vance said Washington is “very close” to achieving a broader strategic agreement in West Asia. He asserted that recent US actions will reopen the Strait of Hormuz and weaken Iran’s conventional military capabilities. As a result, these actions will position the United States to significantly delay Tehran’s nuclear programme. Currently, Pakistan is acting as the mediator amidst the ongoing US-Iran deal.

Earlier on Thursday, Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that Dar would travel to Washington after concluding engagements at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and other meetings in New York. This travel is part of Pakistan’s diplomatic involvement in matters such as the US-Iran deal.

In a statement, the ministry said, “Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, after concluding his engagements at the United Nations Security Council and other meetings in New York, will depart for an official visit to Washington, D.C. tomorrow, 29 May 2026.”

It added that during the visit, Dar ” will meet with the United States Secretary of State and National Security Advisor, Marco Rubio, to review bilateral relations and exchange views on regional and global developments of mutual interest.” Their discussions are sure to cover the latest changes around the US-Iran deal.

“The discussions will also focus on strengthening cooperation in key priority sectors, as well as Pakistan’s efforts to promote regional peace and stability through dialogue and diplomacy,” the statement said. Furthermore, the ongoing US-Iran deal continues to impact regional priorities.

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Meanwhile, White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy and Homeland Security Advisor Stephen Miller said Iran has made “significant, material, and dramatic concessions” to the United States in ongoing negotiations, while stressing that no agreement has been finalised. This highlights the significance of the US-Iran deal at this stage.

Speaking during an interview with Fox News, Miller said recent developments marked a major shift in US-Iran engagement compared to previous months. The US-Iran deal is reshaping diplomatic dynamics.

“Iran has made significant, material, and dramatic concessions to the United States that would have been impossible only a short time ago,” Miller said.

At the same time, he cautioned that negotiations remain incomplete and emphasised that US President Donald Trump continues to retain broad authority to act in defence of American interests. The US-Iran deal, though incomplete, is central to this ongoing authority.

“But again, there’s no deal until there’s a deal, nothing’s final until it’s final, and President Trump has been clear — that he reserves the option now, or any time in the future, to do whatever is necessary to defend and protect America’s national security,” he added.

(ANI)

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