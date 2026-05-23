Rubio extends Trump’s invite to PM Modi to visit White House: US envoy

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New Delhi: US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, said on Saturday that Secretary of State Marco Rubio extended an invitation on behalf of US President Donald Trump to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit the White House.

The US envoy said in a post on X, “News! Secretary Marco Rubio extended an invite on behalf of President Donald Trump, for Prime Minister Modi to visit the White House in the near future!”

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.

The leaders held wide-ranging discussions on bilateral cooperation across areas such as defence, trade and energy. Rubio briefed PM Modi on Washington’s perspective on the situation in West Asia, and PM Modi reaffirmed India’s consistent support for the peaceful resolution of conflicts through dialogue and diplomacy.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, Secretary Rubio briefed the Prime Minister on the sustained progress in bilateral cooperation across a wide range of sectors, including defence, strategic technologies, trade and investment, energy security, connectivity, education and people-to-people ties.

Secretary Rubio shared the US perspective on various regional and global issues, including the situation in West Asia, the statement said.

It underlined that the Prime Minister reaffirmed India’s consistent support for peace efforts and reiterated the call for a peaceful resolution of the conflicts through dialogue and diplomacy.

Prime Minister requested Secretary Rubio to convey his warm greetings to President Trump and said that he looked forward to their continued exchanges.

In a post on X, PM Modi highlighted that New Delhi and Washington would continue to work closely for the global good.

Earlier, US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, termed the meeting “productive” between the two leaders.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor and US Under Secretary for State Allison Hooker were among those present in the meeting between PM Modi and Secretary Rubio.

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Upon his arrival in India, the Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal highlighted that Rubio’s visit will add further strength to the India-USA Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.

Rubio, accompanied by his wife Jeanette D Rubio, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor and US Principal Deputy National Security Advisor Robert Gabriel, arrived in New Delhi on Saturday after concluding his visit to Kolkata earlier in the day.

The US Secretary of State will also deliver remarks at the dedication ceremony of the US Embassy Support Annex Building.

Earlier in the day, he visited Kolkata, where he paid tribute to Mother Teresa at the Missionaries of Charity.

In a post on X, Rubio hailed the legacy of compassion and service of Mother Teresa.

Rubio arrived in Kolkata on Saturday morning, marking the first visit by a top American diplomat to the eastern metropolis in 14 years.

The Kolkata stop marked the beginning of Rubio’s four-day visit to India from May 23 to 26.

The top US diplomat is expected to travel to multiple cities, including Agra, Jaipur and New Delhi, during the course of the visit. The high-level engagements are anticipated to focus on trade, technology, energy security and defence cooperation between India and the United States.

The visit assumes significance amid growing strategic convergence between the two countries and comes ahead of the upcoming QUAD foreign ministers’ meeting scheduled to be held in New Delhi on May 26.

According to the US ambassador, the upcoming engagements will primarily focus on strengthening cooperation in key strategic sectors, including defence partnerships, advanced technologies, trade ties and collaboration under the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD) framework.

(ANI)