Rocket attack in Pakistan’s Punjab kills 11 police officers, several injured

Punjab (Pakistan): Atleast 11 police officers lost their lives and several injured when bandits armed with guns triggered a sudden rocket attack on them.

As per reports, the cops were returning from their weekly duties near Rahim Yar Khan district, some 400 kilometres from Lahore when their vehicles malfunctioned at Machah point and suddenly the bandits reached there and attacked them with rockets.

At least 11 cops were killed in the attack on the spot while some of them were taken hostages and remaining were injured. The bandits managed to flee after the attack.

On being informed about the attack, the police officers reached the spot and shifted the injured to the Sheikh Zayed Hospital in Rahim Yar Khan district for medical aid.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif denounced the attack and ordered immediate action against the bandits responsible.

Former President Asif Ali Zardari and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz also condemned the assault vowing that the attack would not go unavenged and that action would be taken against the perpetrators.