accident in pakistan
Pic Credits: IANS

Road Accident in Pakistan: 13 Killed, 5 Injured As Truck Falls Over Bus

By IANS 18 0

Islamabad: At least 13 people were killed and five others injured after a truck fell over a passenger bus in Rahim Yar Khan city of Pakistan’s eastern Punjab province, local media reported.

A passenger bus fell into a sinkhole at Feroza Central road and got stuck into it. The accident took place when a truck loaded with sugar bags fell over the bus, rescue workers told local media on Saturday night.

The rescue operation was started afterward with 10 emergency vehicles as well as cranes of the district administration, rescue officials said, adding that the rescue work was hampered due to heavy rains, Xinhua news agency reported.

The initial death toll of five increased to 13 as rescue teams started taking bodies out of the bus, the rescue officials said.

The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment, they added.

Road accidents frequently happen in Pakistan, mainly due to poorly maintained vehicles, dilapidated roads and negligence of road safety measures.

You might also like
World

Ukraine Calls For Sanctions On Russian Nuclear Industry

World

Three killed in bomb blast in Pak’s Waziristan

World

Sri Lanka allows controversial Chinese ship to visit port

World

Pakistan to attend counter-terror drills in India for 1st time

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.