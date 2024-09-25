Rising crisis between Israel and Lebanon, US President Joe Biden’s remarks draws slack

Lebanon: The world is worried about the rising crisis and tension between Israel and Lebanon. Various dignitaries were involved in verbal duels. US President Joe Biden addressed the 79th annual UN General Assembly and said that, “Full-scale war is not in anyone’s interest, even if the situation has escalated, a diplomatic solution is still possible. ”

To this statement the Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib voiced his disappointment with the US President’s remarks. But he still hoped Washington would intervene and help. The minister said, “It was not strong. It is not promising and it would not solve this problem,” while addressing the media.

Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said in a video message that Hezbollah is using the Lebanese people as ‘human shields’.

“I have a message for the people of Lebanon: Israel’s war is not with you. It’s with Hezbollah. For too long, Hezbollah has been using you as human shields. It placed rockets in your living rooms and missiles in your garage. Starting this morning, the IDF has warned you to get out of harm’s way. I urge you – take this warning seriously.”

He further added, “Don’t let Hezbollah endanger your lives and the lives of your loved ones. Don’t let Hezbollah endanger Lebanon. Please, get out of harm’s way now. Once our operation is finished, you can come back safely to your homes,” he signed off.

Lebanon claimed on Tuesday that death toll in Israel strikes reached as many as 558. Further at least 558 people were killed and over 1,600 injured in Lebanon by Israeli attacks, claimed the Lebanese health ministry.

Also Read: Lebanon claims death toll in Israel strikes reaches 558