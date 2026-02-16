“Ring of Fire” Solar eclipse on February 17

Advertisement

Here is an exciting sky event coming soon. On February 17, 2026, the world will be witnessing the first solar eclipse of this year which is called the “Ring of Fire” as this is an annular solar eclipse.

The moon will pass from the front of the sun yet not cover it completely when this eclipse takes place. Resulting to this a bright ring will be formed around the Sun which is why it is called the Ring of Fire.

From where the eclipse can be seen:

As per the reports of National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the eclipse will be fully visible in Antarctica, while it will be partially seen in some parts of Africa, South America, and across the Pacific, Atlantic, and Indian Oceans.

Sadly, the eclipse will not be visible for the people of India as the path is far South. However, one can still watch it live online.

These eclipse are considered to be different as in this the Moon does not cover the Sun completely. The Sun then forms a bright ring around it.

One needs to keep some safety measures in mind. This includes you should never look at the sun directly with your bare eyes. Do use glasses to watch it.