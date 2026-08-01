Renowned mountaineer Nirmal Purja passes away after Broad Peak avalanche

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London: Famed Nepalese-origin mountaineer Nirmal Purja tragically lost his life following the avalanche on Broad Peak, Nimsdai Foundation announced on Saturday.

In an official statement shared on its Facebook page, the Nimsdai Foundation also said that it received confirmation of other members who also perished during the avalanche.

“Today, it is with profound sadness and immense heartbreak that we confirm that Nirmal “Nimsdai” Purja, tragically lost his life following the avalanche on Broad Peak. We have also received confirmation that other members of the expedition sadly did not survive,” the Nimsdai Foundation said.

“Today, we mourn not only Nims, but every life lost in this tragedy, including his trusted climbing partners and guides, Pur Bahadur Gurung (Yukta) and Nima Sherpa. Our deepest thoughts, prayers and heartfelt condolences are with their families, friends and loved ones. No words can ease the pain of this unimaginable loss, and we ask that everyone respects their privacy as they grieve,” the statement added.

The statement underlined how the world has lost one of mountaineering’s greatest climbers; a leader who inspired millions through his courage, humility and unwavering belief that human potential is far greater than often imagined.

“More than his extraordinary achievements, he wanted to show the world what was possible when you dared to dream bigger, believed in yourself and refused to accept limitations. Through his actions, he inspired millions of people to believe that they, too, could achieve more than they ever thought possible,” it said.

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The Foundation noted how Purja’s vision, leadership and determination built Elite Exped, Nimsdai Foundation, Skydive Nimsdai and Nimsdai Store into what they are today.

“His legacy will live on in the countless lives he changed and the people he inspired to climb their own mountains.

The Foundation also said, “Out of respect for all the families involved, we will not be making any further comment beyond information confirmed by the relevant authorities. Nims, and to all those who lost their lives. You will never be forgotten; your spirit, your purpose and your legacy will continue to inspire generations to come.”

The disaster struck on Thursday around midday while a 10-member expedition team was ascending Broad Peak, standing at 8,047 meters, at an altitude of approximately 6,600 meters. The team lost all communication on Thursday morning before reports of the massive avalanche emerged that evening, according to official statements, as reported by Dawn.

(ANI)

Also Read: 10 Climbers missing after Pakistan avalanche