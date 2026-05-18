“Reflection of long-standing cultural bond”: PM Modi thanks Swedish counterpart for facsimiles of Tagore’s handwritten epigrams

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Gothenburg : Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked his Swedish counterpart, Ulf Kristersson, for gifting two facsimiles of handwritten epigrams by Rabindranath Tagore.

In a post on X, PM Modi said that the gift reflects the long-standing cultural bonds between India and Sweden.

“I am profoundly moved to receive facsimiles of two epigrams handwritten by Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore. My heartfelt thanks to the Government and people of Sweden for this thoughtful gift. It is a reflection of the long-standing cultural bond between our two nations,” he said.

“Gurudev Tagore’s words continue to illuminate our minds across generations and beyond geographical boundaries. His philosophy on human dignity, knowledge, and fraternity is timeless,” he added.

PM Modi’s reply came in response to Ulf Kristersson’s post, who shared that the facsimiles of handwritten epigrams were located in the Swedish National Archives.

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“Had the honour to hand over a facsimile of two handwritten epigrams by the influential Indian author Rabindranath Tagore to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Tagore was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1913. The poems were located in the Swedish National Archives. The gift is a testament to the long-standing relations between Sweden and India,” he said.

Prime Minister Modi presented the Swedish Prime Minister with a set of collected works of Rabindranath Tagore, along with a specially handcrafted bag from Shanti Niketan featuring motifs chosen by Tagore to empower local artisans.

PM Modi along with Swedish PM Ulf Kristersson, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, senior European industry leaders, and representatives from leading European and Indian companies, participated in the European CEO round table hosted by the Volvo Group.

He will reach Norway today for the 3rd India-Nordic Summit and bilateral engagements. This is the first time an India PM will travel to Norway in 43 years, signalling a major strategic pivot toward Northern Europe. In Norway, PM Modi will participate in the 3rd India-Nordic Summit in Oslo on May 19 and hold bilateral talks with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre.

(ANI)

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