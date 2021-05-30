A giant tortoise found in 2019 on the Galapagos island is a species considered extinct a century ago, Eucador confirmed on Tuesday.

According to the reports, the tortoise was found in 2019 on the Galapagos island of Fernandina during a joint expedition between the Galapagos National Park and the Galapagos Conservancy.

Minister Gustavo Manrique wrote on his Twitter account that reads, “It was believed extinct more than 100 years ago! We have reconfirmed its existence”.

“Yale University revealed the results of genetic studies and the respective DNA comparison that was made with a specimen extracted in 1906,” the Galapagos Park said in a statement.

As many as evolution species of the 19th century like tortoise, flamingoes, boobies, albatrosses, cormorants, aquatic birds are living in the Galapagos island.

A male Pinta Island tortoise, known as “Lonesome George”, the last known of the species died in 2012 without leaving any offspring, sources said.

Meanwhile, The Galapagos National Park is preparing an expedition to search for more of the giant tortoises in an attempt to save the species.

It is worth mentioning that the current population of giant tortoises from various species is estimated at 60,000, according to data from the Galapagos National Park.