Rare pink diamond 170 carat Lulo Rose discovered in Angola

A rare pink 170 carat diamond has reportedly been discovered in Angola in Central Africa. The diamond that is considered as the largest of its kind found in the last 300 years has been termed as Lula Rose since it was which unearthed at the Lulo Role is.

The Lulo mine in Angola is where two of the largest diamonds in the world have been discovered.

The Angolan government, a partner in the mine, welcomed the “historic” discovery of the Type IIa diamond, one of the rarest and purest varieties of natural stones, reported News18.

The diamond found in Lulo, according to Angola’s Minister of Mineral Resources Diamantino Azevedo, continues to highlight Angola as a significant player on the global scene.

The diamond will likely be sold at a spectacular price in an international tender. Similar pink diamonds have sold for record-breaking amounts, even though The Lulo Rose would need to be cut and polished to realize its full value.