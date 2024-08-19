Ram Mandir float graces at New York’s India Day Parade

Advertisement

New York: A carnival float featuring Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir was made part of the 42nd India Day Parade in New York City on Sunday.

A float depicting the Ayodhya Ram Mandir was featured in the parade on Sunday, along with tableaus of Muslims, Christians, and Sikhs while groups of Indian Jews and Buddhists marched under their banners. Men and women, in a cascade of colours, beat traditional drums from Maharashtra heralding the Ram Mandir float, and along the route, people rushed spontaneously past barriers to greet it.

The Ram Mandir float ran into a controversy days before the parade when a number of groups called it anti-Muslim and said it should be removed from the event.

Swami Adveshanand Giri, the head of the Juna Akhada, said to be the oldest and largest organisation of sanyasis, was the chief guest while actress Sonakshi Sinha was the Grand Marshal and actor Zahir Iqbal was the VIP guest.

The annual New York City parade takes place three days after India’s Independence Day.

