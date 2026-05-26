Quad condemns Pahalgam terror attack, warns against “coercion” in Indo-Pacific

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New Delhi: The Quad grouping (India, the United States, Japan, and Australia) on Tuesday issued a strong joint statement condemning terrorism. It warned against “coercive” actions in the Indo-Pacific. The Quad also opposed any disruption to global maritime trade routes. For example, this includes the imposition of tolls in the Strait of Hormuz. Moreover, the Quad condemns Pahalgam terror attack in its latest statement.

The ministers and the Secretary of State of the United States of America reaffirmed their commitment to “a free and open Indo-Pacific.” They stressed that “peace, stability, and prosperity of the Indo-Pacific hinges on upholding international law.” Additionally, they emphasized the importance of the peaceful resolution of disputes.

In a pointed reference to tensions in maritime regions, the Quad said it “strongly opposes any destabilising or unilateral actions that seek to change the status quo.” This opposition includes actions taken by force or coercion.

On the situation in West Asia, the ministers and the Secretary of State of the United States of America reiterated support for “the safety and uninterrupted flow of global commerce through the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea.” Additionally, they said they “condemn the attacks on commercial shipping vessels.” They also opposed any future measures that are inconsistent with UNCLOS, including imposition of tolls.

The joint statement also expressed “serious concerns” over developments in the East China Sea and South China Sea. It cited “dangerous and coercive actions.” For example, it described the “unsafe use of water cannons and flares, and ramming or blocking actions in the South China Sea.”

The Quad reaffirmed that maritime disputes “must be resolved peacefully and in accordance with UNCLOS.” At the same time, it described the 2016 arbitral tribunal ruling on the South China Sea as “a significant milestone.” Furthermore, it called the ruling the basis for peacefully resolving disputes between the parties. For instance, the Quad condemns Pahalgam terror attack as part of its counter-terrorism stance.

On counter-terrorism, the grouping “unequivocally condemn[ed] terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including cross-border terrorism.” It specifically condemned the April 22, 2025, terror attack in Pahalgam. In addition, the December 14, 2025, attack at Bondi Beach was condemned.

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“We call for decisive and sustained international efforts to combat terrorism in accordance with international law.” This includes action against globally proscribed terrorists and terror entities and their proxies, affiliates, sponsors and financiers,” the statement said. Notably, the Quad condemns Pahalgam terror attack in the strongest terms. It also urges global cooperation on such matters.

Quad also raised concerns about the proliferation of online scam centres in Southeast Asia, linking them to trafficking, illicit financing, cybercrime and sexual extortion. It pledged stronger law enforcement and regulatory cooperation to combat transnational organised crime. In line with its policy, the Quad condemns Pahalgam terror attack and continues to highlight issues of international security.

On maritime security, the Quad welcomed India’s operationalisation of the Indian Ocean Region programme under the Quad Indo-Pacific Partnership for Maritime Domain Awareness (IPMDA). This operationalisation occurred through the Information Fusion Centre-Indian Ocean Region in Gurugram.

The grouping said it would work toward developing a “Common Operational Picture” across the Indo-Pacific. It will enhance real-time information sharing through the Indo-Pacific Maritime Surveillance Collaboration (IPMSC).

The statement further reaffirmed support for ASEAN centrality, the Pacific Islands Forum, and the Indian Ocean Rim Association. It also expressed concern over the continuing conflict in Myanmar and its impact on regional security.

(ANI)

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