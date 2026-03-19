Qatar’s LNG Hub faces Iranian missile attacks, shuts gas facilities amid rising tensions

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Doha: Qatar has experienced missile attacks on its liquefied natural gas (LNG) centre at Ras Laffan today. Following which a precautionary measure was taken by halting gas operations in the region.No casualties were reported

The strikes come at a time of already heightened tension in the region, following recent attacks on Iran’s own energy infrastructure. It is being reportedly said that missiles directly hit towards major oil and gas facilities across Qatar and the UAE, after which concerns regarding energy supply was raised for both regional security and global energy supply.

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As the incident took place, Qatar’s emergency teams rushed to Ras Laffan Industrial City and efforts were made to bring back situation under control. No one was harmed during this attack.

The Gulf region plays a central role in supplying energy to the world, And if gulf region will face any disruption then the global gas supply could be delayed or possibly face lack of gas availability issues globally. While operations are being stabilised for now, the uncertainty has already begun to cast a shadow over international energy markets.