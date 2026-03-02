Qatar Airways suspends its flight operations due to the closure of Qatari airspace

Doha: Qatar Airways has made an announcement on their official X handle today in which they have stated that all the flight operations will remain suspended due to the closure of Qatari airspace.

Qatar Airways further stated, “Qatar Airways will resume operations once the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority announces the safe reopening of Qatari airspace.”

Adding to the statement Qatar Airways also said, “A further update will be provided on March 03 by 09:00 Doha time (06:00 UTC).”

Lastly the post reads, “Passengers are advised to monitor the latest flight information via http://qatarairways.com or the Qatar Airways mobile app.”

