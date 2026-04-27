Putin to meet Iran FM Abbas Araghchi in Moscow amid ongoing tensions

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Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to meet Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Moscow on Monday for key discussions amid rising geopolitical tensions.

According to the sources, the meeting was confirmed by Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov. Earlier, Russia’s foreign ministry had announced that Araghchi would visit Moscow for high-level talks, though specific details of the agenda were not disclosed.

Reports suggest that discussions are likely to focus on ongoing negotiations, ceasefire developments, and the broader regional situation. Iran’s ambassador to Russia also indicated that the visit aims to review the latest status of diplomatic efforts.

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Both Russia and Iran, facing strict Western sanctions, have strengthened ties in recent years, particularly in political and strategic matters.

Araghchi reportedly travelled to Moscow after brief visits to Islamabad and Oman, as diplomatic efforts continue to sustain peace talks involving the United States. However, no fresh round of direct talks between Washington and Tehran has taken place despite a ceasefire being in effect for over two weeks.

The meeting is being closely watched as it could influence future developments in the region.