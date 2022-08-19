Putin offers £13,500 to women to have 10 kids to repopulate Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin is offering money to women to repopulate the nation with as many as 10 kids or more. Following the Covid-19 pandemic and the ongoing war with Ukraine, Russia’s suffered a demographic crisis. Therefore, the President is requesting women of his country to give birth to as many kids as possible.

As per the initiative, there will be a one-time payment of £13,500 for giving birth to, and keeping alive, 10 children. The desperate attempt is to restore the lost population of Russia.

Russian politics and security expert, Dr. Jenny Mathers, spoke to broadcaster Henry Bonsu on Times Radio about the new Russian reward scheme. Known as ‘Mother Heroine,’ the offer announced by Putin is a measure to replenish a dwindling population.

Henry said, “A soviet era award for women who have ten or more children, it is called the Mother Heroine. It’s an attempt to restore Russia’s demographic crisis that has been deepened by the war in Ukraine.”

According to Dr. Jenny, the development comes after Russia reported its highest number of daily coronavirus cases since March this year. On the other hand, the number of soldiers dying in Ukraine is nearing 50,000, he added.

He also mentioned that Putin is considering people with large families more patriotic.