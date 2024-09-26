Putin issues fresh nuclear threat against the West and Ukraine

By Sudeshna Panda
putin nuclear threat

New Delhi: In the Russian Security Council the Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a threat, that he shall not refrain from using nuclear weapons.

The Russian President planned to broaden Russia’s rules on the use of its nuclear weaponry, allowing it to unleash a nuclear response in the Russian Security Council.

According to reports, the President said in the event of a major air attack that the nuclear threat might be used against the West and Ukraine.

“The updated version of the document proposes that aggression against Russia by any non-nuclear-weapon state, but with the participation or support of a nuclear-weapon state, should be considered as a joint attack on the Russian Federation,” Putin told the Russian Security Council, said The Washington Post.

