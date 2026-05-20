Putin arrives in China days after Trump’s visit

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Beijing: Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Beijing on Tuesday night for a high-profile two-day state visit, just days after US President Donald Trump concluded his visit to China.

Putin was received at the airport by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi as China rolled out a formal welcome for the Russian leader. According to Russian state media, Putin said before landing that ties between Russia and China had reached an “unprecedented level.”

The visit is expected to focus on strengthening cooperation between Moscow and Beijing in areas such as trade, energy, defence, and global diplomacy. Analysts believe the timing of the trip is significant, coming shortly after Trump’s high-level discussions with Chinese leadership.

Officials from both countries are expected to discuss ongoing global conflicts, economic partnerships, and ways to deepen strategic coordination amid changing geopolitical conditions. China and Russia have continued to maintain close relations in recent years despite growing tensions with Western nations.

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Putin’s visit is also being closely watched internationally as both Russia and China seek to project stronger diplomatic coordination on major global issues.

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🇷🇺🇨🇳 On May 19, President #Putin arrived in Beijing for an official visit to China at the invitation of President Xi Jinping. The visit marks the 25th anniversary of the landmark Russia-China Treaty of Good-Neighbourliness, Friendship & Cooperation.#RussiaChina pic.twitter.com/gsyApeuvu8 — MFA Russia 🇷🇺 (@mfa_russia) May 19, 2026