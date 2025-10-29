Punjabi businessman shot dead, fires at singer’s house in Canada, Lawrence Bishnoi Gang behind both

Advertisement

Ontario: The Lawrence Bishnoi gang on Wednesday claimed responsibility for two shocking incidents in Canada. The gang claimed to have murdered an Punjabi businessman named Darshan Singh Sahasi and fired shots at Punjabi singer Channi Nattan’s house over his links with fellow singer Sardar Singh Khera.

These two incidents come a day after police in Rajasthan arrested Jagdeep Singh alias Jagga, an active member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, in the US.

Bishnoi gang member Goldy Dhillon claimed responsibility for the attack in social media posts which have since gone viral.

As per information, Sahasi was shot dead on October 27 at in Abbotsford, British Columbia. Sahasi was the owner of a textile company named Canam International. He was shot dead by assailants who arrived in a car and had been waiting outside his house.

The second crime of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang relates to the firing outside the house of Punjabi singer Channi Nattan. In a social media post, gang member Dhillon said the firing happened as Nattan was getting close to singer Sardar Khera. Dhillon said that the gang has no personal enmity with Nattan but warned that any singer who works with Khera will be responsible for their own loss.

