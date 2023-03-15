PTI alleges Imran Khan’s residence in Lahore ‘under extreme attack’

Lahore: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) alleged on Wednesday that party chief Imran Khans Zaman Park residence in Lahore was “under extreme attack” as it posted footage of armed law enforcement personnel opening fire amid fresh attempts to arrest the former Prime Minister in connection to the Toshakhana case.

In a tweet from its official account, the PTI shared a video alleging “open firing by Rangers and Police”, without specifying when the video was filmed, Dawn news.

It added that Zaman Park is “under extreme attack”.

Television footage showed police shelling the protesters, baton charging and firing tear gas at them, Dawn reported.

Earlier, in an address to the nation via video link, Khan said that the “hope lies with the courts and establishment” in ending this “farce”.

“It will (soon) be out of our hands… The kinds of actions that are taking place… The boys (workers) outside are not listening to me. When this anarchy and shelling is taking place against them, they won’t listen to me anymore. I have no control over them now,” the PTI chief said.

The stalemate between PTI supporters and law enforcement personnel continued for the second consecutive day on Wednesday near Khan’s residence, Dawn reported.

TV footage also showed PTI workers outside Zaman Park setting motorcycles and other vehicles on fire.

Since Tuesday night, party workers engaged the Islamabad Police — aided by their Punjab counterparts and later Rangers personnel — in pitched battles that continued late into the night with no signs of relenting.

So far, the police have suffered around 30 casualties during the clash, while at least 15 PTI men have been detained.

In a series of tweets earlier, Khan said that after a day of facing tear gas, cannons with chemical water, rubber bullets and live bullets, “we now have Rangers taking over and are now in direct confrontation with the people”.

“My question to the establishment, to those who claim they are �neutral’: Is this your idea of neutrality, Rangers directly confronting unarmed protesters & leadership of the largest political party when their leader is facing an illegal warrant & case already in court & when govt of crooks trying to abduct & possibly murder him?” he asked.