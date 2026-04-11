Protests in Pakistan Highlight Concerns Over Minority Rights and Justice for Young Girls

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Faisalabad: A protest march titled “Justice for Minority Girls” was organised in Faisalabad by the Catholic Diocese under the leadership of Bishop Andreas Rehmat, drawing attention to alarming cases of alleged abductions, forced marriages, coercive religious conversions, and abuse involving minor girls.

The demonstration sought to amplify concerns over the safety and rights of vulnerable minority children, as reported by The Express Tribune.

According to The Express Tribune, the march carried a strong message: “A minor girl is not a wife; religion cannot be forcibly converted.” Participants emphasised the urgent need to safeguard the dignity, autonomy, and constitutional rights of underage girls belonging to minority communities.

The gathering saw participation from priests, educators, students, youth activists, women representatives, and civil society members from diverse backgrounds. Protesters held banners and placards demanding stricter enforcement of child protection laws and accountability for those involved in such alleged crimes.

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Addressing the crowd, Bishop Rehmat highlighted that minor girls remain one of the most at-risk groups in society and require immediate and uncompromising protection. He condemned forced marriages and conversions, describing them as grave violations of human dignity, legal norms, and fundamental rights.

The bishop further stated that any form of consent obtained through coercion, fear, or intimidation holds no legal or ethical validity. He called on state institutions, including the government, judiciary, and law enforcement agencies, to act decisively in rescuing affected girls and prosecuting those responsible, as cited by The Express Tribune.

Speakers at the event echoed similar concerns, urging authorities to ensure transparent investigations and provide immediate support to victims and their families. They emphasised that no child should be deprived of their right to education, safety, and freedom of belief. The protest also appealed to parents, teachers, religious figures, and civil society to collaborate in raising awareness and preventing such abuses, as reported by The Express Tribune.

(ANI)