Nankana Sahib
Attari: Sikh devotees participate in International Nagar Kirtan organised from Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Punjab's Attari as part of the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev, on Aug 1, 2019. Hundreds of Sikh pilgrims on Tuesday entered Pakistan through Attrai-Wagah border on way to Nankana Sahib in Punjab province of the neighbouring country to celebrate Sikhism founder's 550th birth anniversary. (Photo: IANS)

Protest outside Pak’s Gurdwara Nankana Sahib

By IANS

Islamabad: Scores of protesters surrounded the Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan’s Punjab province, threatening to overrun the Sikh holy site if their demands for the release of suspects in an alleged forced conversion case were not met, it was reported.

However, the protesters dispersed after several hours on Friday evening following successful negotiations with government representatives, which led to the release of the arrested persons, reports Dawn news.

The protest was led by the family of a man, Ehsan, who was accused of forcibly converting a Sikh girl, Jagjit Kaur, earlier this year.

On August 28, 2019, an FIR was filed in the Nankana police station against six people who were accused of abducting and forcefully converting the 19-year-old.

Related News
World

Trump puts India in a bind over Iran

World

Macron, Putin call for restraint after US kill Iran’s…

World

Indian eatery provides free meals to Aus bushfires victims

World

Iraq paramilitary group’s convoy attacked in Baghdad

The police subsequently traced the suspects to Lahore and detained one of them. Later, the woman had submitted a written statement in the court, stating that she had converted to Islam and married Ehsan of her own free will. She also accused her family of “wanting to kill me”.

On Friday, Ehsan’s family alleged that police had raided their home and detained several family members, including Ehsan, ahead of the next court hearing scheduled for January 9.

“Today, police personnel raided our home and arrested my brother and relatives after torturing them,” Dawn news quoted Ehsan’s sister as saying while addressing the media outside the Gurdwara, claiming that the police also tortured women and children present in the house.

District Police Officer of Nankana Sahib, Ismail Kharak, said that the suspects were arrested on the basis of a complaint filed by a citizen regarding a dispute.

He did not, however, comment on the family’s allegations.

You might also like
World

Trump puts India in a bind over Iran

World

Macron, Putin call for restraint after US kill Iran’s spy chief

World

Indian eatery provides free meals to Aus bushfires victims

World

Iraq paramilitary group’s convoy attacked in Baghdad

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.