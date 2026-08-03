Protest erupts in Pakistan’s Khyber district over prolonged Torkham border closure

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Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: A large protest was organised at Bacha Khan Chowk in Landi Kotal tehsil of Khyber district against the nearly 10-month-long closure of the Torkham border, according to a report by The Express Tribune.

The demonstration was attended by political and social activists, tribal elders, members of the business community, customs clearing agents, transporters, labour representatives, youth, and leaders of various political parties from all three tehsils of the district, the report said.

According to The Express Tribune, the participants called for the immediate reopening of the Torkham border for pedestrian movement and bilateral trade. They warned that if the crossing was not reopened, they would launch an indefinite sit-in on the Pak-Afghan highway.

Speaking at the gathering, several speakers said the prolonged border closure had almost brought cross-border trade to a standstill. They stated that thousands of people had been deprived of their livelihoods, while hundreds of thousands of others were facing indirect economic difficulties. The speakers said the shutdown had severely affected the economy of Khyber and other tribal districts, pushing thousands of families dependent on border-related employment into financial hardship.

They further stated that although the reasons behind the closure were widely known, there had been no meaningful progress by the government to resolve the issue. They questioned why the matter was not receiving serious attention in the National Assembly, the Senate, or high-level government meetings, adding that public issues could not be resolved through statements or social media posts alone.

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The participants also pointed out that despite Khyber district being represented by two senators, one member of the National Assembly, four Members of the Provincial Assembly (MPAs), and the chief minister belonging to the region, residents continued to struggle with basic economic challenges. According to the The Express Tribune report, they urged elected representatives to take concrete measures to address issues related to livelihoods, trade, and the border areas.

Jamaat-e-Islami Khyber District Ameer Shah Faisal Afridi said the protest against the Torkham border closure should have been launched much earlier. He said Jamaat-e-Islami had consistently raised the issue through various forums, organised protests, and held press conferences demanding the reopening of the border and the resolution of other public concerns.

Afridi added that the prolonged closure had disrupted the legitimate livelihoods of thousands of people and restricted educational and economic opportunities, The Express Tribune reported.

(Source: ANI)