Princess Kate of UK completes cancer chemo treatment in London

By Sudeshna Panda
Princess Kate of UK
Image Credit: Instagram/@kate.princessofwales

London: Kate, the UK’s Princess of Wales, has said that she has completed her chemotherapy treatment for cancer. “As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment,” 42-year-old Princess Kate said in a video where she was seen spending time with her family in Norfolk, east of England.

“The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown,” she said.

“Doing what I can to stay cancer-free is now my focus. Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes,” she added.

The princess said she’s looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months. Princess Kate of UK, wife of heir-to-the-throne Prince William, revealed her cancer diagnosis in March and her chemotherapy began in late February. The diagnosis was made after she underwent a major abdominal surgery in January. (IANS)

