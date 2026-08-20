Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to move back to Britain this month: reports

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UK: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly considering making their big move back to the UK with their two kids – Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, after more than six years stateside.

Sources claim the Sussexs, are to be based in the UK from this month for an “extended period” after quitting their life of royal duty to set up home in California.

Their children are also expected to start at a school in Britain from this September.

The couple are said to be setting up a private, non-royal residence just outside London as opposed to a royal household.

Harry and Meghan quit as senior working royals in 2020 and have since settled in California, with their family.

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They have already been in the UK for Christmas before and Harry has also paid visits home previously when visiting family for various events.

Despite their return to this country, it does not signal an immediate return to royal duties. It is said that the couple have continued as non working members of the Royal Family.

It follows a series of events that appear to suggest that Harry and his father have overcome their differences.

King Charles is reportedly privy to the family’s plans for their time in the UK, and has said he is keen to enjoy more quality time with his grandchildren in private.

While neither Prince Harry’s spokesman nor Buckingham Palace had commented publicly on the claims by the time we published, a source familiar with the couple’s workings did confirm that their news was true.